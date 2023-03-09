press release: UW Havens Wright Center lecture, on Zoom.

George Monbiot is an author, Guardian columnist and environmental activist, whose current research focus is on the global food system. His best-selling books include Feral: Rewilding the Land, Sea and Human Life, Heat: How to Stop the Planet Burning, and Out of the Wreckage: A New Politics for an Age of Crisis. George was awarded the Orwell Prize for Journalism in 2022, and his latest book, Regenesis: Feeding the World Without Devouring the Planet, was published in May 2022.

Co-sponsored by the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies and the Office of Sustainability at UW-Madison.