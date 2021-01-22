ONLINE: Feeding the World

media release: CALS Global is delighted to announce its new seminar series, Global Conversations. This monthly event will feature CALS faculty and staff sharing their international research and development work.

Global Conversations will be held on Zoom. Registration is required.

January 22, 1:30-2:30: Feeding the World theme. Topics and speakers:

Agroecology in Guatemala, by Claudia Irene Calderon

Food web ecology at UW: collaborations with Japanese and Indian scientists, by Shawn Steffan

Smallholder dairy systems of Central Mexico, by Michel Wattiaux