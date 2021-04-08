RSVP for Feeling Asian American

press release: Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Heritage Month 2021: The Spaces In Between

What does it mean to be Asian Pacific Islander Desi American? This fundamental question of APIDA identity has been met with answers as diverse as the community membership itself. On one hand, we are defined as having social and geographic ties to both America and our respective ethnic homelands. On the other hand, APIDA identity is a political identity defined relative to other communities of color in a White dominated society. In either case, we can be found in The Spaces in Between. This April 2021, APIDA Heritage Month will be exploring the many ways that APIDA identity is shaped both within and outside the community. The Spaces in Between will center on the lived experiences of Asian Pacific Islander Desi Americans to illustrate how identity continues to be situated and reimagined in a changing world. Join us as we bridge The Spaces in Between us within the APIDA community!

Friday, April 9: Virtual Lecture - Feeling Asian American

An Evening with Cathy Park Hong

The APIDA Student Center is excited to celebrate APIDA Heritage Month with guest lecture and author of “Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning”, Cathy Park Hong! Join us for an evening with Cathy on Friday, April 9th @7pm CST. Please RSVP by Thursday, April 8th by 4pm CST. Zoom access information will be provided the day before the event. This event is open to all. For accommodations, please contact apidasc@studentlife.wisc.edu. 7-8 p.m. Information: 262-4503, apidasc@studentlife.wisc.edu

Please RSVP by Thursday, April 8th by 4pm CST. Zoom access information will be provided the day before the event.

Due to Covid-19 and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) federal guidelines for practicing social distancing due to health and wellness concerns we will be focused on celebrating the APIDA community and hosting events virtually. For more information, please contact us at apidasc@studentlife.wisc.edu. Follow us on Social Media @uwapidasc. #apidahm #apidahm2021 #studentlife