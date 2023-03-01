press release:University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Department of Theatre and Drama / University Theatre presents August Wilson’s FENCES. Directed by Baron Kelly.

Troy Maxson, a former star of the Negro baseball leagues toils as a garbage man in 1957 Pittsburgh. Excluded as a black man from the major leagues during his prime, Troy's bitterness takes its toll on his relationships with his wife and his son and threaten to tear his family apart. August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning play is a landmark work of American Theatre.

This special faculty research project, directed by UW-Madison Department of Theatre and Drama faculty member Dr. Baron Kelly, features guest professional actors Alphaeus Green as Troy, Burgess Byrd as Rose, Julian White as Jim Bono, and Baron Kelly as Gabriel alongside student actors Noah Mustapha Kohn-Dumbaya (UW-Madison) as Lyons, Micah Anderson (Madison West Hight School), as Cory, and Naomi Greer as Raynell.

The scenic and lighting designer is guest artist Kevin Gawley, costume designer is guest artist Shelly Cornia, sound designer is Ryan Bertelson, technical direction by Angie Hause, properties by Myra Delikat, with Jahana Azodi as stage manager, assisted by Carson Romano and Fina Zhou.

Content Advisory: This play contains physical violence, mature content and language including racial epithets.

Please Note: As of March 12, 2022, UW-Madison no longer requires face coverings in campus buildings. There is no vaccination requirement to attend. Safety measures including face coverings, capacity limits, and seating for social distancing are subject to change as directed by UW–Madison guidelines for campus events.

For more information visit https://theatre.wisc.edu/

This production is made possible by support from the Anonymous Block Grant, the Lorraine Hansberry Fund, the Nellie Y. McKay-Lorraine Hansberry Fund, and the Joyce J. and Gerald A. Bartell Award in the Arts.

Performances will be held March 1-10, 2023, in the Ronald E. Mitchell Theatre, Vilas Hall 821 University Avenue Madison WI 53706.

Ticket Prices: $26 Adult; $21 Senior (62 +); $21 UW Faculty/Staff (ID); $9 UW Students (ID); $9 Children (K-12); $15 Group Sales (10 tickets or more)

To Order Tickets:

1. Call 608-265-2787

2. Online www.artsticketing.wisc.edu

3. Walk up sales: Mitchell Theatre Lobby Box Office opens 1 hour prior to performances for walk up sales.