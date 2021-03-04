ONLINE: The Fight for Free Speech

× Expand UW Alumni Association UW-Madison professor emeritus Donald Downs.

media release: Join fellow Badgers at this timely, virtual event with media attorney and author of The Fight for Free Speech (NYU Press, 2021) Ian Rosenberg ’95 and UW professor emeritus Donald Downs, whose most recent book is Free Speech and Liberal Education (Cato Institute, 2020). Together they will discuss how contemporary free-speech questions facing our country and our campuses are impacted by key Supreme Court decisions featured in Rosenberg’s book. The discussion, moderated by Tod Pritchard, director of media and public relations at the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association, is intended to create a practical framework for understanding where our free-speech protections originated and how they can develop in the future. Gain a better understanding of free speech in America and get your questions answered during a live Q & A session.

The speakers

Ian Rosenberg — alumnus, author, teacher, and assistant chief counsel for ABC News

Donald Downs — Alexander Meiklejohn Professor of Political Science Emeritus, Glenn B. and Cleone Orr Hawkins Professor of Political Science Emeritus, affiliate professor emeritus of law and journalism; UW-Madison