ONLINE: Filmspanism: A Critical Companion to the Study of Spanish Film

press release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program for the LACIS Lunchtime Lecture, Tuesdays at noon. The events are free and open to the public.

Presented by Juan Egea, Professor of Contemporary Spanish Literature and Culture, UW-Madison

About the presenter: Professor Egea is the author of La poesía del nosotros: Jaime Gil de Biedma y la secuencia lírica moderna (Visor, 2004), Dark Laughter: Spanish Film, Comedy and the Nation (UW-Press, 2013) and Filmspanism: A Critical Companion to the Study of Spanish Film (Routledge, 2020). He is currently working on a book-length project on the visuality of the Spanish Crisis.