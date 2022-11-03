The Final Question? Global Realignments & Prospects for a Livable World

press release: This special event is presented in collaboration with the Havens Wright Center for Social Justice.

Noam Chomsky was born in 1928, in Philadelphia Pa. He attended the U. of Pennsylvania, where he received his BA, MA, and Phd degrees. From 1951-55 he was a Junior Fellow at the Harvard Society of Fellows. In I955, he joined the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he taught for 60 years, retiring as Institute Professor. In 2017 he was appointed Laureate Professor at the U of Arizona. He is a member of many professional societies and has received many awards and honorary degrees. He has written and lectured widely on linguistics, philosophy, current affairs and US foreign policy.