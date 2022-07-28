University Theatre, 7/28-8/7 and 9/15-25, Vilas Hall-Mitchell Theatre, at 7:30 pm Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 pm Sundays. $26.

media release: University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Department of Theatre and Drama / University Theatre presents FIRST DATE

Book by Austin Winsberg Music and Lyrics by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner; directed by Ross Shenker; music direction by Eric Sayre

When blind date newbie Aaron is set up with serial-dater Casey, a casual drink at a busy New York restaurant turns into a hilarious high-stakes dinner. As the date unfolds, Casey and Aaron's inner critics take on a life of their as supportive best friends, manipulative exes and protective parents, sing and dance them through icebreakers, appetizers and potential conversational land mines. Can this couple turn what could be a dating disaster into something special before the check arrives?

Featuring Danielle Bullock, Christian Brenny, Bree Bylak, Annika Hauser, Liam McCarthy, Malcolm McCanles, and Alegra Waverley.

Ross Shenker (Music Director of UT’s hit production of “Heathers”) directs with Eric Sayre as Music Director. Scenic design is by Juliana Gessner assisted by Elise Picard, Costume design by Shannon Heibler, Lighting design by Conor Wiedenbeck, Sound design by Isabel White, Sound Engineer is Heron Splinter, Technical Direction by Rob Wagner, Lighting and Sound Supervision is by Ryan Bertelson and the Properties Director is Kaya Sarajian. Aleph Dankert is the Stage Manager, assisted by Gwen Burns and Xinyuan Wu.

Content Warning: This production contains adult language and content and simulated smoking.

Please Note: As of March 12, UW-Madison no longer requires face coverings in campus buildings. There is no vaccination requirement to attend. Safety measures including face coverings, capacity limits, and seating for social distancing are subject to change as directed by UW–Madison guidelines for campus events.

For more information visit https://theatre.wisc.edu/

This production is made possible through generous support from the Brittingham Trust and the Anonymous Block Grant.

Performances will be held July 28-August 7, 2022, with a remount in the Fall semester from September 15-25, 2022, in the Ronald E. Mitchell Theatre, Vilas Hall 821 University Avenue Madison WI 53706. Performance times are 7:30 PM Weekdays and Saturdays, and 2:00 PM Sundays.

Tickets for Summer performances go on sale June 27. Tickets for Fall performances go on sale August 15.

Ticket Prices:

$26 Adult; $21 Senior (62 +) $21 UW Faculty/Staff (ID); $9 UW Students (ID) or children (K-12); $15 Group Sales (10 tickets or more).

To Order Tickets:

1. Call 608-265-2787

2. Online www.artsticketing.wisc.edu

3. Walk up sales: Mitchell Theatre Lobby Box Office opens 1 hour prior to performances for walk up sales.