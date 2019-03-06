press release: Tickets are now on sale for the fifth annual First Look at the Fest! Peruse the print Film Guide the night before it hits stands in the March 7th issue of Isthmus, take in a specially curated Wisconsin Film Festival trailer reel, and enjoy food from Hilldale-area vendors! Attendees will also be able to purchase tickets* to 2019 Festival screenings in a special pre-sale event.

Wednesday, March 6, 7:00 - 10:00 pm, AMC Madison 6, 430 N. Midvale Boulevard, Madison

Tickets for this event cost $40 in advance and $50 at the door. Quantities are limited, advance tickets are strongly encouraged. Doors open at 7:00 pm sharp, and attendees will receive a Film Guide once they have checked in.