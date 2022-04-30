press release: France, West Germany, Italy | 1973 | DCP | 94 min.

Director: Paul Morrissey; Cast: Joe Dallesandro, Udo Kier, Monique van Vooren

In what is perhaps the most “out there” adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic, Baron von Frankenstein (Kier) creates a pair of male and female monsters from discarded and purloined body parts. His plan to have his zombies mate and create a master race is thwarted by farm hand Nicholas (Dallesandro), who is having an affair with the Baron’s sexually frustrated wife (van Vooren). One of two (the other is Blood for Dracula) taboo-breaking variations on classic horror movies filmed in Europe by director Morrissey and produced by Andy Warhol, Flesh for Frankenstein has an abundance of campy, laugh-out-loud humor and, best of all, plenty of 3-D gross out effects. Restoration courtesy of Vinegar Syndrome and the American Genre Film Archive.

