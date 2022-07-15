Flow reception

media release: Explore Flow, an exhibition sharing work from the 2022 Flow Project. The Flow Project connects UW undergraduate student artists with water professionals across the state to create art inspired by water. An opening reception will be held this Friday, July 15, from 5-7pm, in the School of Education Gallery. The exhibition will be up from July 15-August 11.

The Flow Gallery was supported by UW-Madison's Division of the Arts' Arts Business Competition and Willy Street Co-op. The 2022 Flow Project was housed in Water@UW-Madison, with funding support from UW-Madison’s Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Education, UW-Madison’s Division of Extension Natural Resources Institute, UW-Green Bay's College of Science, Engineering, and Technology, UW-Green Bay's College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences, UW-Stevens Point's Center for Land Use Education (CLUE), and UW-Stevens Point's Extension Lakes.