Flowing reception

media release: Flowing — a traveling exhibition featuring student artwork from across the UW System — brings to life the work from the Flow Project, showcasing a vast array of water professionals through dance, poetry, visual art and more. Attend the opening night of Flowing at the School of Education Gallery on Friday, July 21, from 5-7 p.m. Refreshments and snacks provided. The exhibition runs through the end of September. Gallery hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.