Fly Me to the Moon

media release: UW Space Place lecture by Dean Regas, astronomer and author.

With NASA's Artemis program on track to return humans to the lunar surface, we offer a look back at the Apollo 11 mission which sent Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins to the Moon in 1969. Dean Regas will share some amazing pictures, footage, and anecdotes about the first people to walk on the Moon. Great for all ages.

The presentation will be offered both in person and virtually. To attend virtually, visit the UW Space Place YouTube channel that evening. If you cannot join us at that time, the talk will also be recorded for you to enjoy later. For more information, see our website: spaceplace.org.