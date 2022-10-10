RSVP for Following W.S. Merwin: The Well-Being of Poetry in Nature

media release: Friday, October 14, 4:30–6 p.m. Class: A United States Poet Laureate and recipient of many poetry prizes, W.S. Merwin will be our inspiration for this class. Guest instructor: Troy Hess, On the Yahara Writing Center. Outdoor class, include a walk to Icke Boardwalk, come dressed for weather. Class takes place except in unsafe weather. Make-up date: October 21. Register by October 10. Fee: $15. Meet at the Visitor Center.