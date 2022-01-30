press release: USA | 1993 | 35mm | 91 min.

Director: Stuart Gordon; Cast: Christopher Lambert, Loryn Locklin, Kurtwood Smith

In a dystopian 2017, the U.S. government has limited families to one child per female, no exceptions. Arrested after daring to conceive a second time, Brennick (Lambert) and his wife, Karen (Locklin), are sentenced to a high-tech maximum security prison run by a sadistic and cybernetically “enhanced” warden (Smith). Now, the couple must attempt an escape before Karen gives birth. Highly imaginative and consistently witty, director Gordon’s sci-fi action gem was an enormous hit outside of the U.S.

