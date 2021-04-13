ONLINE: Freedom in America Today

press release: The Thompson Center, UW-Green Bay Weidner Center, and UW-Milwaukee College of General Studies are pleased to welcome Dr. Shelby Steele for a conversation on freedom in America today. Shelby Steele is a Senior Fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution and an author, columnist, and documentary film maker. He specializes in the study of race relations, multiculturalism, affirmative action, and consequences of contemporary social programs. In 2006, Steele received the Bradley Prize for his contributions to the study of race in America, and has also received the National Humanities Medal, an Emmy, the Writer’s Guild Award, San Francisco Film Festival Award, and National Book Critics Circle Award. Dr. Steele has a PhD in English, MA in Sociology, and BA in Political Science. Dr. Steele’s work has appeared on major news outlets and in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Newsweek, Time, The Washington Post, and more. Conversation topics will include the free market, education, social safety net, and the future of justice and equality in America.

Moderator will be Gerard Randall, who serves as the Executive Director of the Milwaukee Education Partnership, Managing Partner of The Lazarus Group, and adjunct professor with the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in the Department of Education Policy and Community Studies. Additional cosponsors include the UW-Milwaukee at Washington County Student Government Association and UW-Milwaukee at Waukesha Student Advocates Association.