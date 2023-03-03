From 10% to Pride: The Pride Society Celebrates 40 Years at UW-Madison
to
UW Memorial Union 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: 5:30 - 7:00 PM with reception, Memorial Union: Beefeaters room, floor 3
Join the GSCC in celebrating TPS then & now! Free and open to the public with featured panelists: Ten Percent Society founding members and The Pride Society current eBoard members.
Accommodations or questions? Call us at 608-265-3344 or email lgbtq@studentaffairs.wisc.edu
Info
UW Memorial Union 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Lectures & Seminars, LGBT