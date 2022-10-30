media release: USA | 1986 | 35mm | 85 min.

Director: Stuart Gordon; Cast: Jeffrey Combs, Barbara Crampton, Ken Foree

Hot on the heels of his cult favorite debut feature, Re-Animator, director Gordon teamed again with screenwriter Dennis Paoli and actors Combs and Crampton for another equally dazzling and gory adaptation of an H.P. Lovecraft story. The plot revolves around sinister experiments to stimulate the pineal gland in humans, awakening a “third eye” that turns the test subjects into raving, sex-crazed maniacs!

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.

AT THE CHAZEN: STUART GORDON RETROSPECTIVE, PART THREE

Born and raised in Chicago and educated at UW Madison, Stuart Gordon (1947-2020) turned to movie storytelling after nearly two decades of acclaimed theatrical productions that were frequently outlandish and sometimes controversial. Gordon’s cinematic oeuvre was similarly championed for a colorful visual style, themes that celebrated working class underdogs, and stories driven by flamboyant villains who are typically authority figures abusing their power. A horror and science-fiction genre specialist, Gordon also made a few movies that are not easily categorizable. This third and final section of our year-long retrospective highlights three horror gems, Gordon’s 1991 variation on Poe’s The Pit and the Pendulum, and two more H.P. Lovecraft adaptations, Dagon and From Beyond. The series also includes Gordon’s final theatrical feature, the shocking and satirical Stuck. All of the 35mm prints for this series are courtesy Wisconsin Center for Film & Theater Research. Special thanks to Amanda Smith.