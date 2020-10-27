ONLINE: From Minimum Wage to General Strike?

press release: Tuesday, October 27, 3pm (REGISTER HERE)

Due to COVID-19 all Havens Wright Center events will be hosted online on zoom this semester. To attend an event you must register in advance on Eventbrite (click on the link above). You will be sent a confirmation email after registering, and on the day of the talk you will be sent a link to join the zoom call, along with instructions on how to do this. For any additional information please email ramand@wisc.edu.

STEPHANIE LUCE is a professor of labor studies at the School of Labor and Urban Studies, and a Professor of Sociology at the Graduate Center, City University of New York (CUNY). She received her BA at the University of California, Davis and both her PhD in sociology and her MA in industrial relations from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Best known for her research on living wage campaigns and movements, she is the author of Fighting for a Living Wage, and co-author of The Living Wage: Building a Fair Economy, and The Measure of Fairness. She is also author of Labor Movements: Global Perspectives. Her current research focuses on globalization and labor-community coalitions.