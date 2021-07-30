press release: USA | 1976 | 35mm | 99 min.

Director: Frank D. Gilroy

Cast: Charles Bronson, Jill Ireland, Douglas Fowley

In a welcome and comic change-of-pace, Bronson plays Graham, a not-too-successful bank robber who abandons his outlaw gang to enjoy an afternoon tryst with young widow Amanda (Ireland, the real-life Mrs. Bronson). When she later believes him to be dead, Amanda writes a book fictionalizing their affair that turns Graham into a folk hero! Consistently clever and offbeat—particularly the opening sequence and the story’s third act—From Noon Till Three was the brainchild of award-winning playwright Frank D. Gilroy (The Subject Was Roses), who adapted his own novel.

After a nearly 16-month hiatus, big screen movies are making their comeback at the UW Cinematheque’s regular venue, 4070 Vilas Hall! Beginning Wednesday June 30, the Cinematheque will commence six weeks of free screenings beginning with Leo McCarey’s Make Way for Tomorrow, a classic tearjerker that was originally scheduled for April 2020. The summer lineup includes canonized comedies, action blockbusters, international thrillers, contemporary gems from Asia, the complete American works of French superstar Jean Gabin, a three-film salute to Charles Bronson in honor of his centennial, and more!

Summer programming will take place on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday evenings and all feature films will be screened from original or archival 35mm prints. Admission, as always, is free and open to the public. Seating will be limited and socially distanced according to current UW-Madison policies. When possible, additional showtimes have been added to accommodate more viewers. All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.