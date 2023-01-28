From Seed to Farmer to Table: Lessons Learned along a Food Justice Journey

press release: Once again, the Friends of Allen Centennial are hosting a winter class series in January and February. Find more information and register for one class or many here. Classes are $15. (As always, registration is free for Friends members. However, the registration password has changed. Please email uwacgfriends@gmail.com with any questions.)

Jan. 28: Phil Kauth’s role at REAP is to lead the organization’s efforts to grow a sustainable and environmentally sound food system by building farm-to-school and farm-to-business connections involving producers, consumers, community members and policy makers. Phil holds a PhD in Horticultural Sciences and worked previously for eight years with Seed Savers Exchange in Iowa. As Director of Preservation there, he stewarded a collection of open-pollinated seed and plant varieties and a historic apple orchard. His work included collaborations with Asian American farmers researching ancestral food crops, the Indigenous Seed Keepers Network, and the Heirloom Collard Project, a network of collard loving seed savers, farmers, chefs, artists and gardeners who grow, eat, save and share collards.