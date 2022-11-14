From Wisconsin to Luxembourg

press release: Tom Barrett, BA ’76 Economics, JD ’80 will discuss his journey from UW-Madison to the world stage and his career in public service. Barrett, the current U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg, has served in the Wisconsin legislature, the U.S. House of Representatives, and as mayor of Milwaukee.

In celebration of International Education Week, US Ambassador, UW alumnus (BA'76 and JD '80) and former Milwaukee mayor Thomas (Tom) Barrett will discuss his experiences in politics and diplomacy. He will also share with us his thoughts on the relevance of international education in today's world. Ambassador Barrett will be interviewed by UW Law School Dean Dan Tokaji during this livestreamed event.