Fundamentally Sound

press release: We’re rolling the red carpet out for our show this Spring, and we want you there to join us! Our Spring a cappella show, “The Aca-cademy Awards” will be held at:

The Union Theater, Shannon Hall, 7:30 pm on Friday the 13th.

Come and view music performances that are crafted to excite, give joy, and be so cool that you’ll just have to DM your mom.