RSVP for Fungi of the Arboretum

media release: The Research Symposium and the March Winter Enrichment lectures will be in-person events held in the Visitor Center auditorium from 9 to 11:30 a.m. (CST). The in-person talks will not be streamed or recorded.

March 14

Jessica Ross (she/they), conservation biologist, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

This talk will focus on an introduction to fungi, their ecological importance, and the basics of fungal identification. Ross will also discuss results from the Arboretum Fungal Diversity Project, a participatory science initiative, and talk about ways to get started observing and documenting the fungi that you see. Register by March 10.