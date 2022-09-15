Funny Pages

media release: USA | 2022 | DCP | 85 min.

Director: Owen Kline; Cast: Daniel Zolghadri, Matthew Maher, Josh Pais

A gifted but self-absorbed teenage cartoonist bails on his comfortable suburban life to pursue his artistic passion straight into the gutter. Subletting a scary apartment in Trenton, he enters a cracked milieu of freaks and weirdos who seem ripped from the pages of his beloved underground comics. Full of memorable New Jersey misfits and produced by the Safdie brothers, this charmingly scrappy indie carries on the acerbically witty tradition of classic comix artists. “A deliciously dark coming-of-age comedy” (The Guardian).

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.

PREMIERES: The latest and greatest in global cinema comes to Madison with the UW Cinematheque’s new Thursday-night Premieres series. Join us each week for early or exclusive looks at the most exciting films being created today from all corners of cinema, ranging from major new works by arthouse icons, invigorating debut features, action-packed international blockbusters, and the year’s most beloved documentaries. Think of Premieres as the fall edition of our Wisconsin Film Festival, and the UW Cinematheque as Madison’s home for the very best in contemporary cinema. This series was made possible by a generous donation from an anonymous cinephile.