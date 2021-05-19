ONLINE: The Future of Heart Care

Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFi6QNwlsa453cKBy5faAYw

press release: Heart disease, also known as cardiovascular disease, is the leading cause of death in the United States. Anyone, including children, can develop heart disease, and roughly 655,000 Americans die from it each year — that’s one in every four deaths.

Cardiovascular diseases like heart attacks cause irreversible damage to the heart muscle’s cells that can ultimately result in total heart failure. But what if there were a way to restore damaged muscle tissue. That’s where the pioneering work in stem cell research and therapeutics comes in.

On the next Wisconsin Medicine Livestream, explore the exciting potential for stem cells to repair and even regenerate damaged heart tissue. Medical professionals from UW Health and the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health will discuss stem cell innovations and future treatments.

Featured guests:

Lee Eckhardt, MD, MS, associate professor, Department of Medicine; cardiovascular medicine faculty, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health

Dr. Eckhardt is the Gary and Marie Weiner Professor of Cardiovascular Research and a faculty member in the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine within the Department of Medicine. She serves as codirector of the Inherited Arrhythmia Clinic, and her lab is within the Cellular and Molecular Arrhythmia Research Program.

Timothy Kamp, MD, PHD, FACC, FAHA, professor, Department of Medicine; director, Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine Center; cardiovascular medicine faculty, Wisconsin Institutes for Medical Research

Dr. Kamp holds the Herman and Aileen Tuchman Chair in Cardiology and is professor of medicine in the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine and professor of cell and regenerative biology. He serves as director of the Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine Center.

Amish N. Raval, MD, FACC, FAHA, associate professor, Department of Medicine and Biomedical Engineering; cardiovascular medicine faculty, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health

Dr. Raval is director of clinical cardiovascular research and the UW OPTIONS Clinic.