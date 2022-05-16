ONLINE: The Future of Restaurants in Your Community

press release: The University of Wisconsin – Madison, Division of Extension, Community Development Institute programs on Community Food Systems and Community Economic Development are hosting a book discussion of The Next Supper and inviting anyone from small communities in Wisconsin and the broader Midwestern United States.

Join us for a live Zoom conversation with Wisconsin community leaders and restaurant owners and operators, to discuss the future of restaurants in small communities.

We ask that all participants read the book and come prepared with questions and comments relevant to their particular community.

We look forward to the discussion!

HOSTED BY:

Jessica Jane Spayde, Food Entrepreneurship Specialist, Community Food Systems

Bill Ryan, Downtown Development Specialist, Community Economic Development

Lindsey Day Farnsworth, Community Food Systems Program Manager

Community Development Institute, Division of Extension, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Featuring Jason Schleip, Lead Consultant for the Wisconsin Restaurant Initiative & Business Consultant at Wisconsin Small Business Development Center.