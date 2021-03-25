ONLINE: The Future of the Dairy Industry

media release: Farmers are facing tougher challenges than ever before, from economic pressures to climate change. How is our changing world impacting the dairy industry — and how are innovative farmers adjusting to survive into the future?

The next Wisconsin Idea Spotlight will feature a virtual panel discussion with experts who are at the forefront of this issue. Learn about the work happening at UW–Madison right now and how it complements the hands-on experiences of industry professionals.

Panelists:

Mitch Breunig — farmer and owner of Mystic Valley Dairy

Mark Stephenson — director of dairy policy analysis at UW–Madison

Kent Weigel — professor and chair of the Department of Animal and Dairy Sciences at UW–Madison

The panel will be moderated by Katie Hepler, Wisconsin Alumni Association advisory board member and marketing director at Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.