ONLINE: Gender, Marriage, and Depression in the Animated Stories of Latvian Women

UW Center for Russia, East Europe and Central Asia (CREECA) lecture.

press release: Signe Baumane will discuss her animated films, particularly Rocks in my Pockets (2014), a film about five Latvian women throughout the twentieth century. The film touches on themes such as depression, suicide, marriage, and gender roles in Soviet-occupied and post-Soviet Latvia.” Baumane will offer a glance at her work-in-progress animated feature film My Love Affair With Marriage, a fresh look on gender and romantic love, to be released in 2022.