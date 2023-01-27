Geneva Lewis with Evren Ozel

media release: A recipient of a 2021 Avery Fisher Career Grant, violinist Geneva Lewis will showcase her "remarkable mastery of her instrument" (CVNC) with pianist Evren Ozel in a performance that is certain to captivate both the heart and mind of the audience. Geneva Lewis has been a prodigy on the stage since age 11, performing at Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, Auckland Philharmonia and more. She was awarded the Grand Prize of the 2020 Concert Artists Guild Competition and is the recipient of a 2022 Borletti-Buitoni Trust Award.

Program to be announced.

Single tickets will be available for purchase starting in August 2022. Union Members save 10% on full-price tickets!

$55 / $40 / $25

UW-Madison Students: $10

Virtual: $25

Click here for the most up-to-date information about COVID-19-related health and safety protocols.