RSVP for Gentle Flow Yoga

press release: This 6-week class is for those who are just discovering (or rediscovering) yoga. This practice will nourish your body and mind. Through movement and poses you will cultivate strength, flexibility, and balance. Using mindfulness breathing, you will connect to a quiet, peaceful place in mind and spirit. Yoga instructor Cathy Goehler, E-RYT200, PNYT100, will guide you in standing and seated poses, a short meditation, and then savasana (a rest pose). Wear comfortable, loose fitting clothing and bring your own yoga mat and water bottle. Register for one or more classes as a series.

(6-week classes)

Wednesdays, April 4-May 9, 5:30-6:30 pm

Registration deadline: March 28

Cost: $72 per person | Course Number: 20-27