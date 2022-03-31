George Hinchliffe's Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain

press release: The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain knows how to have a good time. Since their creation in 1985, the group has been strumming, singing and laughing their way to international success. During their performances, no genre of music is off limits as they remix well-known songs on their "bonsai guitars" and show audiences that music does not have to take itself so seriously.

This ukulele orchestra will have you tappin’, laughin’ and even dancin’ to their impossibly rich performance using only their pluckers!