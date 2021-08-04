media release: Jazz on State is a new series that will begin its first season on August 4 with a stellar offering of diverse jazz genres at this free outdoor series. There will be no on-site food and beer sales, and instead we encourage attendees to patronize restaurants in the vicinity hard hit by the pandemic. People are encouraged to bring chairs, or snag some of the limited seating available in front of the stage for a $5 donation.

Concerts take place from 5:30-8pm at 30 on the Square/The Forum in the 100 block of State Street in downtown Madison, where it meets the Capital Square. Rain location: The Brink Lounge, 701 E. Washington Ave.

The 2021 series schedule is as follows:

August 4: Welcome: Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and music by Gerri DiMaggio Quintet; Hanah Jon Taylor Quartet

August 11: Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Group

August 18: Leo Sidran and Friends with Special Guests