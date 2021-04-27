ONLINE: Gloom with a View

media release: Lecture: Gloom with a View

Thursday, April 29, 2021, 5:00 PM CDT Zoom Webinar

Link: https://uwmadison.zoom. us/j/94076189784

Webinar ID: 940 7618 9784

Lecture Abstract: From the AIDS crisis to the current coronavirus pandemic, artist and filmmaker Michelle Handelman talks about her work in the context of survival and longing through the power of transgression.

Workshop: "These Unruly and Ungovernable Selves"

Tuesday, April 27, 2021, 11:00 AM CDT Zoom Meeting. To attend the workshop and receive a link to the Zoom meeting, please RSVP to cvc@mailplus.wisc.edu. All are welcome!

Workshop Abstract: Michelle Handelman take us under the skin of her collaborative writing and performance process. Her talk focuses on her deep dive research process, improvisational directing, and kindly wrangling superstars.

Biography: MICHELLE HANDELMAN uses video, live performance and photography to make confrontational works that that push against the boundaries of gender, race and sexuality. Raised during the late 1960s, Handelman split her time between Chicago, where her mother was a fixture in the art world, and Los Angeles, where her father was a player in the sex industry. Her art developed through great struggle and loss throughout the era of the AIDS crisis and over the years Handelman has voraciously traversed all these worlds, developing a body of work that investigates ways of looking at the forbidden and revealing the dark, subconscious layers of outsider agency.

Link to Michelle Handelman’s website.

Sponsors: Both events are free and open to the public. They are possible thanks to the generous financial support of the Anonymous Fund.The Center for Visual Cultures would also like to thank the Art History Department and the Department of Gender and Women’s Studies.