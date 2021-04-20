ONLINE: Going Forward with Equity on Climate Change

media release: Going Forward with Equity on Climate Change: What do we gain when we include diverse communities in the conversation about climate change? And what do we lose when we don’t? is free and open to the public. Registration is requested.

Scientists, engineers, experts and leaders from diverse backgrounds who work with BIPOC communities bring their perspectives to the state of the regional, national and global conversation around climate change. Featuring: Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes; Andrew Curley, University of Arizona; Dorothy Lsoto, Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies; Yaa Oparebea Ampofo, Educational Policy Studies; Yiying Xiong, Great Lakes Bioenergy Research Center; and Dawn Crim, Secretary of Safety and Professional Services (moderator).