ONLINE: Golden Age of Black Radio, Part 4: Gender Equality and Civil Rights

press release: From generation to generation music has been utilized by the Black Community as a form of activism, healing, and freedom of expression. From the use of negro spirituals to uplift the spirits of enslaved peoples, to the arrangement of contemporary hip-hop tracks to call out systemic racism and oppression, throughout generations music has been used by Black people to reflect their internal and external situations.

This year, the UW community will celebrate the theme Music as Medicine: Evolution of Music in the Black Community by presenting a cohesive set of programming designed to highlight the various forms of Black music such as Negro Spirituals, Jazz, Blues, Reggae, Hip Hop/Rap, Gospel, R&B, and more. We will also discuss the influence of those often ignored for their contributions to music, such as women in genres dominated by men.

The Black Cultural Center Art Gallery this semester is being brought to you virtually! Our featured gallery for this month, Golden Age of Black Radio, comes from Google Arts and Culture. Radio in the mid-20th century was the most popular form of mass communication for African Americans.

Part 4: Gender Equality and Civil Rights explores how the fight for Gender Equality and Civil Rights played out in radio. . Watch here for link: https://linktr.ee/uwmadisonbcc

Find Part 1 here: https://artsandculture.google.com/exhibit/golden-age-of-black-radio-part-1-the-early-years/TgIyRMZB2RIOIQ

View Part 2 here: https://artsandculture.google.com/exhibit/golden-age-of-black-radio-part-2-deejays/tQKCWDGh2AvJJw