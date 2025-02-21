media release: This event is part of the annual Classical Series.

Winner of the International Wigmore Hall String and the Melbourne International Chamber Music competitions, the Goldmund Quartet continues to rise to the top of its generation with performances that capture chamber music’s deep interiority and bring it out for all to experience and feel. In this concert, the group’s “exquisite playing” and “multi-layered homogeneity” (Südduetsche Zeitung) will be heard in an arrangement of Schubert’s canonic lied “Erlkoenig”; Haydn’s affable Quartet in F Major, Op. 77, No. 2; and Greig’s forward-looking Quartet in G Minor, Op. 27, No. 1.

The Program:

Franz Schubert, Erlkönig (1815)

Joseph Hadyn, Quartet in F Major, Op. 77, No. 2 (1799)

Edvard Grieg, Quartet No. 1 in g minor, Op. 27 (1877-1878)

This performance is part of the David and Kato Perlman Chamber Music Series and supported by the David and Kato Perlman Chamber Music Support Fund.

Single ticket prices vary.

Single ticket pricing: