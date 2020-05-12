Goodman Community Center Fundraiser

press release: Here’s a tasty opportunity to help out the Center, while supporting a great local business. Everly on Monroe Street is graciously donating a portion of their proceeds from all orders placed Tuesday through Thursday, May 12-14, to benefit the Goodman Community Center. Feels like a win-win to us!

Place your delivery or curbside pick-up order via EatStreet or call 608-416-5242. For delivery to all of Madison, Middleton, Fitchburg, Verona, or Monona, visit Everly's website and click “Green Cab Delivery.”