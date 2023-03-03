media release: Friday, March 3, 8PM - Midnight @ Great Hall, Memorial Union

You're cordially invited to GOTHIQUEER Pride Prom & Drag Show!

Free entry, 18+, open to the public, and substance free light refreshments provided (gluten free + vegan options)

Bring your friends! Get decked out in your glorious gothic glam, anti-glam, or don't! We'll be excited to see you there!!!

Accommodations or questions? Call the UW GSCC at 608-265-3344 or email lgbtq@studentaffairs.wisc.edu