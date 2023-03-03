Gothiqueer: Pride Prom & Drag Show

UW Memorial Union-Great Hall 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release:  Friday, March 3, 8PM - Midnight @ Great Hall, Memorial Union 

You're cordially invited to GOTHIQUEER Pride Prom & Drag Show!

Free entry, 18+, open to the public, and substance free light refreshments provided (gluten free + vegan options) 

Bring your friends! Get decked out in your glorious gothic glam, anti-glam, or don't! We'll be excited to see you there!!!

Accommodations or questions? Call the UW GSCC at 608-265-3344 or email lgbtq@studentaffairs.wisc.edu

Dancing, LGBT
Music
608-265-3344
