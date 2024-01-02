RSVP for The Great Lakes Compact after 15 Years

media release: January 17, 2024 @ 11:30 am

Presented by: Shaili Pfeiffer, natural resources staff specialist, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

The 2005 landmark agreement, the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence River Basin Sustainable Water Resources Agreement, was signed by the eight Great Lakes Governors and the Premiers of Ontario and Quebec. The agreement is implemented in the U.S. by a legally binding interstate Compact and is best known for its prohibition on diversions of Great Lakes water. Significantly, it commits the states and provinces to implement parallel water quantity management programs across the Great Lakes Basin – the largest fresh surface water system in the world. The last fifteen years have seen the implementation of the vision of the architects of the Great Lakes Compact and Agreement bringing together shared principles for water quantity management.

Luncheon-Lectures are held in the Arboretum Visitor Center Auditorium. A buffet lunch is followed by the educational presentation. Each lecture costs $40.

This popular series fills up quickly, so register as soon as you can. Registration closes January 2. Online registration is faster. Vegetarian meal requests can be accommodated. Check the vegetarian option box during registration.

Prefer to download a pdf to send a check? Click here.

If registering by mail, please be sure the registration form and payment arrive by January 2.

A registration confirmation will be sent to you by email or mail. If a program you request is full, you will be contacted promptly. Reservations are transferable. If you give away your reservation, please send an email to staff@foamadison.org or call us at 608-890-2555 and let us know the name of the attendee. You also may cancel a reservation and request a refund at least 2 weeks ahead of the event. If you are unable to attend, please let us know, as there may be others on a waiting list.