media release: Madison Reads Leopold is on hiatus for 2022, due to COVID-19 uncertainty and the retirement of our dedicated long-time volunteer Kathy Miner, who organized MRL at the Arboretum for 16 years. Thank you, Kathy! We look forward to offering Madison Reads Leopold again in 2023.

Madison Reads Leopold is a community read-aloud celebrating the life and legacy of Aldo Leopold. Usually an all-day, in-person event, MRL has been a celebratory gathering for more than fifteen years.

First published in 1949, A Sand County Almanac has prompted generations of people to take better notice—and care—of the natural environment. Aldo Leopold was the first research director at the Arboretum and was closely involved in its design.

Madison Reads Leopold is a community celebration organized for Aldo Leopold Week.

“What a wonderful event to be part of every year to honor Leopold, and to start to know our ecological community. Thank you for this tradition!” — Reader

Madison Reads Leopold is on hiatus for 2022 – but you can still celebrate Leopold Weekend at the Arboretum!

Saturday, March 5, 1–3 p.m.

Community Event: Green Fire Matinee. Kick off Leopold Weekend by reading short Aldo Leopold passages and watching the documentary Green Fire: Aldo Leopold and a Land Ethic for Our Time, followed by group discussion and reflection.

Sunday, March 6, 1–2:30 p.m.

Nature Hike: Walking in Leopold’s Footsteps. Learn where conservationist Aldo Leopold, the Arboretum’s first research director, conducted famous phenological research from 1935 to 1945 and helped establish restorations of Wisconsin ecosystems.