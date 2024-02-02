media release: USA | 1993 | 35mm | 103 min.

Director: Harold Ramis

Cast: Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell, Chris Elliott

Celebrate the season with director and co-writer Ramis’ classic ode to one of America’s strangest holidays. Murray plays a pompous Pittsburgh weatherman who discovers that he’s not only trapped in the small town of Punxsutawney, but in the same February 2, a time loop without explanation or escape. Groundhog Day deftly balances its high-concept premise with warmth and provincial charm as Murray (never better) attempts to make the most of his existential prison by breaking the law, cheating death, seducing his producer (a winning McDowell), and ultimately bettering himself and the lives of those around him. 35mm print courtesy Wisconsin Center for Film & Theater Research.

