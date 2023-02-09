Hand Made in America: Contemporary Custom Footwear reception

media release: Hand Made in America: Contemporary Custom Footwear will open on February 8, 2023, in the Lynn Mecklenburg Textile Gallery. Curated by shoemaker and artist Amara Hark-Weber, this exhibition features 11 accomplished shoe and boot makers working across the United States. These makers build upon tradition in the creation of modern bespoke footwear. In conversation with historic shoes from the Helen Louise Allen Textile Collection, the work featured ranges from sculptural to practical, from traditional to conceptual.

This exhibition, on display through May 14, features shoe and boot makers Daphne Board, Greg Carmack, Rachel Corry, Sarah Guerin, Paul Krause, Lee Miller, Jesse Moore, Marcell Mrsan, Lisa Sorrell, Francis Waplinger and Amara Hark-Weber.

There will be a public lecture on February 9th at 4pm featuring boot and shoemakers Amara Hark-Weber, Jesse Moore, Sarah Guerin and director and senior curator of the Bata Shoe Museum Elizabeth Semmelheck followed by an exhibition opening reception from 5-7pm in the Lynn Mecklenburg Textile Gallery