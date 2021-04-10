ONLINE: Hannah Kasun

× Expand Courtesy Mead Witter School of Music Cellist Hannah Kasun has played with the Solana Quartet since 2018.

Mead Witter School of Music livestream concert, via the YouTube page. Your support helps stream live events at the Hamel Music Center. If you can, please consider giving a gift at https://www.supportuw.org/giveto/schoolofmusic

media release: Cellist Hannah Kasun is a senior and a student of Professor Parry Karp. An avid chamber musician, Hannah has played with the Solana Quartet since 2018, and performed with the Perlman Piano Trio.