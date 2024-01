Hardly a Criminal

media release: Argentina | 1949 | 35mm | 88 min. | Spanish with English subtitles

Director: Hugo Fregonese

Cast: Jorge Salcedo, Sebastián Chiola, Tito Alonso

Director Fregonese tells the true story of José Moran, who embezzled from his Buenos Aires employers and planned to reclaim the loot following a six year prison sentence. The most celebrated of Fregonese’s Argentine films, made before his sojourn in Hollywood, begins as an urban crime drama and evolves into a jailbreak story. This South American film noir provided a significant amount of inspiration for Rodrigo Moreno’s 2023 critics’ favorite The Delinquents. 35mm restored print courtesy UCLA Film & Television Archive and Film Noir Foundation.

