Harvest Folk Festival

press release: Celebrate our Kitchen garden’s abundant harvest with cultural performances from Afro-diasphoric, Indigneous, Hmong, and other folk artists. Learn from student exhibits, and think about the importance of harvest traditions.

12:00 pm to 6:00 pm, October 8, Allen Centennial Gardens, 620 Babcock Dr. Madison, WI 53706. Free.

These are the folks in our line up.

Jessika Greendeer, a Ho-Chunk farm manager and seed keeper at Dream of Wild Health speaking on seeds and harvest topics

Hmong Heritage Club of Madison dance performance

Vidar Skrede, a Nordic Fiddler

the Limanya Ensemble, a West African dance and drum group

Syrena Polish Folk Dance Ensemble

Red Thread vocal trio will be performing Eastern European folk music.

All will tailor their performances to the harvest theme.