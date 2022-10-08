Harvest Folk Festival

Allen Centennial Garden 620 Babcock Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: Celebrate our Kitchen garden’s abundant harvest with cultural performances from Afro-diasphoric, Indigneous, Hmong, and other folk artists. Learn from student exhibits, and think about the importance of harvest traditions.

12:00 pm to 6:00 pm, October 8, Allen Centennial Gardens, 620 Babcock Dr. Madison, WI 53706. Free.

These are the folks in our line up.

  • Jessika Greendeer, a Ho-Chunk farm manager and seed keeper at Dream of Wild Health speaking on seeds and harvest topics
  • Hmong Heritage Club of Madison dance performance
  • Vidar Skrede, a Nordic Fiddler
  • the Limanya Ensemble, a West African dance and drum group
  • Syrena Polish Folk Dance Ensemble
  • Red Thread vocal trio will be performing Eastern European folk music. 

All will tailor their performances to the harvest theme.

