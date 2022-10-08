Harvest Folk Festival
Allen Centennial Garden 620 Babcock Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53706
press release: Celebrate our Kitchen garden’s abundant harvest with cultural performances from Afro-diasphoric, Indigneous, Hmong, and other folk artists. Learn from student exhibits, and think about the importance of harvest traditions.
12:00 pm to 6:00 pm, October 8, Allen Centennial Gardens, 620 Babcock Dr. Madison, WI 53706. Free.
These are the folks in our line up.
- Jessika Greendeer, a Ho-Chunk farm manager and seed keeper at Dream of Wild Health speaking on seeds and harvest topics
- Hmong Heritage Club of Madison dance performance
- Vidar Skrede, a Nordic Fiddler
- the Limanya Ensemble, a West African dance and drum group
- Syrena Polish Folk Dance Ensemble
- Red Thread vocal trio will be performing Eastern European folk music.
All will tailor their performances to the harvest theme.
