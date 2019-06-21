Hasler Lab Open House

UW Hasler Lab 680 N. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: Hasler Lab, on the shores of Lake Mendota, is inviting the public to come meet the scientists studying Wisconsin's lakes, rivers and wetlands and see some of the plants and animals that call these waters home. Hands-on science demonstrations, boat rides on the lake and free Babcock Dairy ice cream.  

2:00pm to 6:00pm, Friday, June 21, 2019

Hasler Lab is located at the start of the Lakeshore Nature path at 680 N. Park St. Parking is available at the State Street Campus Parking Garage – 415 N. Lake Street – or some limited public parking is available under Helen C. White library – 600 N. Park St. NOTE: there is no public parking available in our small lot next to the lab.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1074071942792928/

UW Hasler Lab 680 N. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
