media release: USA | 1995 | 35mm | 172 min.

Director: Michael Mann

Cast: Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Val Kilmer

A group of L.A. police detectives, led by Vincent Hanna (Pacino) are closing in on a clever, well-armed group of thieves, led by Neil McCauley (De Niro). Cross-cutting between the cops and criminals, writer-director Mann explores their codes of personal behavior, their working methods, and their relationships with women, finding more similarities than differences. Ditching plans to film in Chicago just before production began, Mann nonetheless delivered one of the definitive Los Angeles movies, and one of the greatest crime epics of our time.

2X: JOHN CARPENTER, BILLY WILDER, MICHAEL MANN, JACKIE CHAN

Our first 2023 calendar offers double doses (presented over two consecutive weeks) of four very different and highly idiosyncratic auteurs. The first two features of celebrated genre director John Carpenter provide a glimpse into Carpenter’s developing style (Dark Star) and a fully-realized embodiment of that style (Assault on Precinct 13). Six-time Academy Award winner Billy Wilder is represented by two wonderful but lesser-known comedies: one from his first decade of filmmaking (A Foreign Affair) and one from his last (Avanti!). Thief and Heat are two highly stylized and critically acclaimed crime films of Chicago-born Michael Mann, and both will be shown on 35mm prints! The amazing martial arts acrobatics of the legendary actor-producer Jackie Chan will be on full display when we screen one entry from each of the popular film series that definitively established his big screen persona: Drunken Master II and Police Story III: Supercop.