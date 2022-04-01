press release: USA | 1988 | 35mm | 102 min.

Director: Michael Lehmann; Cast: Winona Ryder, Christian Slater, Shannen Doherty

Teenager Veronica (Ryder) is having a hard time negotiating high school social life, but most of the pressures she’s facing are created by her “friends,” a trio of mean girls all named Heather. New-to-school J.D. (Slater) becomes Veronica’s boyfriend and offers a solution to alleviate her problems: homicide. This stylish, outrageous, and quotable satire, written by Daniel Waters, remains one of the key cult movies of the late 1980s. Presented with the support of University Theatre and their production of Heathers: The Musical, April 14-24.

Screenings mostly take place at 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue. Once-a-month Sunday afternoon screenings take place at the Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Avenue. Presented with the support of University Theatre and their production of Heathers: The Musical, April 14-24.