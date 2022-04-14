Heathers the Musical

4/14-24, Vilas Hall-Mitchell Theatre, at 7:30 pm Thursdays-Saturdays, plus 2 pm, 4/23-24.

media release: Book, Music, and Lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe

Presented by University of Wisconsin-Madison’sDepartment of Theatre and Drama / University Theatre

The darkly delicious story of Veronica, who is desperate to join the ruthless clique “The Heathers.” After falling for the new bad boy, JD, Veronica is kicked out of the clique and the pair resolve to rid Westerberg High School of the cruelly popular elite forever. A hilarious, heartfelt, and homicidal musical based on the cult classic film.

Featuring Danielle Bullcock, Bree Bylak, Andre Canseco, Michael Decker, Nick Doerman, Francis Faye, Cecilia Fletcher, Joseph Green, Caroline Hansen, Eli Johnson, Alexandra Mack, Carly Masa, Natalie Matthai, Liam McCarthy, Dennis McMorrow, Keagan Schlosser, Corinna Smith, Alegra Waverly, Natalie Wolff, and Isaac Yang.

Jake Penner directs with Ross Shenker as Music Director and Brian Cowing as Choreographer. Scenic design is by Keith Pitts assisted by Juliana Gessner, Costume design by Shannon Heibler assisted by Jiaming Xie with Reina Werth as Wardrobe Supervisor, Lighting design by Megan Reilly assisted by Tabitha Houghton, Sound design by Ethan White, Sound Engineer is Arthur Sommer, Technical Direction by Rob Wagner, Lighting and Sound Supervision is by Ryan Bertelson and the Properties Director is Lydia Berggruen assisted by Kaya Sarajian. Jyreika Guest is the Intimacy Director, Whitney Derendinger is the Fight Director, Abby Nichols is the Vocal Coach. Anna Jansson is Assistant Director, Aleph Dankert is the Stage Manager, assisted by Maya Hysaw and Daniel Lennartz.

Content Warning: This production contains adult language, murder, suicide, alcohol and drug abuse, smoking, date rape, eating disorders, bullying, homophobia, physical and gun violence. Haze effects and loud sound effects including gun shots and explosions will occur.

Please Note: As of March 12, UW-Madison no longer requires face coverings in campus buildings. Safety measures including face coverings, capacity limits, and seating for social distancing are subject to change as directed by UW–Madison guidelines for campus events.

*** In conjunction with the production, the UW Cinematheque is presenting a screening of the original 1988 film “Heathers” on April 1 at 7 PM in Vilas 4070.

For more information on the play, visit https://theatre.wisc.edu/

Performances will be held April 14-24, 2022, in the Ronald E. Mitchell Theatre, Vilas Hall 821 University Avenue Madison WI 53706 (no performance Sunday April 17). Performance times are 7:30 PM Weekdays and Saturdays, and 2:00 PM Sundays. Ticket prices are $25 Adult, $20 Seniors and UW Faculty/Staff, $15 UW Students, $10 Preview and Groups (10 tickets or

Ticket Prices: $25 Adult; $20 Senior (62 +); $20 UW Faculty/Staff (ID); $15 UW Students (ID) $10 Children (K-12); $10 Group Sales (10 tickets or more)

To Order Tickets:

1. Call 608-265-2787

2. Online www.artsticketing.wisc.edu

3. Walk up sales: Mitchell Theatre Lobby Box Office opens 1 hour prior to performances for walk up sales.